Måneskin People Release Debut Solo Singles

Last month, Måneskin’s Victoria De Angelis made her solo debut with the song “Get Up Bitch! Shake Ya Ass” with Anitta, boldly released under the mononym Victoria. Now, her bandmate Damiano David is doing the same with his new tune “Silverlines,” produced by Labrinth.

“This song is a very special story to me,” David told Billboard. “Sometimes, you hear a song and you think, ‘Oh my god, this song talks about me.’ … It was so amazing for me to get to work with such a huge artist and also on a song that, it’s basically describing my whole journey.”

Do not fret: The popular Italian rock crew is not breaking up. “At one point I started to really suffer this very partial point of view of myself that I myself was giving to the world … I knew that I was the one choosing only to express that,” he explained to the publication. “Literally my brain and my body rebelled to me and forced me to actually kind of cut me open, cut myself open and show myself to the world.”

Check out his solo debut below along with Victoria’s.