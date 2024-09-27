Geoff Barrow Is Leaving Beak>

Geoff Barrow is still best-known as one third of Portishead, the Bristol trip-hop originators who released three classic albums and who have been almost entirely inactive for a very long time. In recent years, Barrow has been a whole lot more busy with Beak>, the krautrock-influenced trio that he co-founded in 2008. Beak surprise-released their fourth album >>>> earlier this year, and now Barrow announces that he’s leaving the group.

On Instagram this morning, Geoff Barrow posted a fond farewell to his time in Beak>. He says that the band is “the most joyful musical journey I’ve ever experienced,” but he has to bow out because of “a dodgy ankle and other work I need to do before I get too old.” He mentions plans to continue his film-score work, as well as a feature film that he produced, and he says nothing about Portishead. Here’s what he’s written:

Hello About 16 years ago three like-minded musical strangers got together in a studio to make some music and didn’t care if anyone heard it or not. That session turned into the first Beak> album. 16 years on, after four albums and hundreds of shows around the world, it has ended up being the most joyful musical journey I’ve ever experienced. Unfortunately, due to a dodgy ankle and other work 1 need to do before I get too old, it’s time for me to move on from being the mumbling drummer For me music is supposed to be challenging and fun, being in Beak> brought these things to me in abundance, especially the laughter. Travelling with Billy, Matt and then Will and also crew over the years – Jamie / Rik / Charlie / Jason / Sean / Joe / Gareth / Stu / Tom / Big Jon / mike / Simon / George / Jonny O – has been a joy. Many thanks to 13 artists Lola / Charlie / High Road / Jiess Nicolet/ Anika / Moni (Mexican mum) / Pascaline / Redg / Stu / Debs / Marc / Temporary Residence music/ Jim (ground control) and especially Emma for being very cool about me touring when we had very young kids and playing gigs where only 8 people turned up (6 of those were on the guest list). In life, you know when its time to quit touring and now’s that time for me. As always, I’ll continue my score work with Ben Salisbury and I’ve produced my first feature film that will be released later this year. Thanks to everyone that has tolerated me over the last 16 years of BEAK> records and gigs – especially Billy, Will and Matt. Your musicianship and friendship have truly enriched my life far more than you will ever know. I wish BEAK> all the best. I know there will be some absolute killer records to come in the future. I’m looking forward to my new role as BEAK>’s idiotic and musically inept A&R person at INVADA. Cheers Geoff

Barrow’s bandmates made their own statement:

After nearly 16 years of bad language & random tempo decisions, Geoff is sadly leaving BEAK>. Our shows in the UK and Europe this year and the USA shows early next year will be his last ones with us. When we first met for a jam at the Invada Christmas party in 2008 we had no idea it would result in a collection of albums, singles, EPs and soundtracks we’re all really proud of. In terms of future BEAK> activity there’s life in the old dog yet, but we need time to mourn our Geoff. New music and activity will come along when the time is right. And for now, the 3 of us are going to rehearse for this upcoming tour and make these final set of shows with Geoff really memorable for us and our fans. Thanks to all our fans old and new for all your support over these last 16 years. BEAK> xxx

As that statement points out, Geoff Barrow will remain with Beak> for their upcoming tours of Europe and North America. They haven’t announced the American dates yet, but check below for what they have scheduled right now.

TOUR DATES:

10/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

11/01 – London, UK @ The O2 Forum Kentish Town

11/02 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

11/06 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ aint Luke’s

11/08 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/11 – Lorient, France @ L’Hydrophone

11/13 – Paris, France @ Élysée Montmartre

11/15 – Lyon, France @ L’Epicerie Moderne

11/16 – Nantes, France @ Le Lieu Unique

11/17 – Tourcoing, France @ Le Grand Mix

11/19 – Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie, Botanique

11/20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg – Oude Zaal

11/21 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

11/23 – Winterthur, Switzerland @ Salzhaus

11/25 – Munich, Germany @ Hansa 39

11/27 – Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

11/29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

12/12 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Button Factory

12/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX