Nearly a year ago, we named the UK metalcore upstarts Heriot a Band To Watch. Today, they’ve released their debut album, which bears the sufficiently metallic title Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell.

That phrase accurately communicates what it feels like to listen to Heriot. This record does not hold back in its pursuit of harshness and heaviness. The riffs are almost as gruesome as Debbie Gough’s vocals, and the rhythm section is as intense as one could hope for. It’s not all low-end churn, either; sometimes a ripping guitar solo or some whinnying Dimebag Darrell action will emerge from the morass, as on “Harm Sequence” or “Sentenced To The Blade.” Sometimes they dabble in eerie atmospherics and clean, melodic vocals, as on “Opaline.” When they lean into the darkest, nastiest parts of their sound, it’s damn near overwhelming in the best way.

You only get one debut album, and Heriot’s is a bravura display that cements them as one of the best young bands in their field. Listen below.

<a href="https://heriotmetal.bandcamp.com/album/devoured-by-the-mouth-of-hell-24-bit-hd-audio">Devoured by the Mouth of Hell (24-bit HD audio) by HERIOT</a>

Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell is out now on Century Media.