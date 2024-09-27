For many years, the UK dance producer Felix Clary Weatherall has been making music under the perfectly ridiculous stage name Ross From Friends. But Weatherall apparently decided that he needed another goofy pseudonym, so he recently debuted his new alter-ego Bubble Love. According to a press release, this new name represents Weatherall’s efforts to translate the energy of his DJ sets into the new music that he’s producing.

Weatherall debuted his Bubble Love persona in a Boiler Room set in Amsterdam earlier this year, and he’s since played Glastonbury and opened for Underworld. Now, he’s released “Believe,” his first single under the Bubble Love name. It’s a giddy, bouncy house track built on a chopped-up sample of soulful vocals, and you can hear it below.