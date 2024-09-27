Guitarists Wendy Eisenberg and David Grubbs along with producer and Shimmy-Disc founder Kramer have formed new, sound-experimental supergroup: Squanderers are set to release their debut album, If A Body Meet A Body, in November. To celebrate, the trio are sharing a searching lead single, “Theme For Squanderers.”

A press release relays a little more information about the trio’s chosen name. “In Grubbs’s book-length poem, ‘The Voice In The Headphones,’ ‘Squanderer’ is the nickname that most deeply troubles of the book’s unnamed protagonist: ‘Hang your head, Squanderer. You’ll never darken the doorway of Studio A.'”

Listen to the cinematic “Theme For Squanderers” below.

Side One:

01 “Theme For Squanderers”

02 “Theme For Contrails”

03 “Theme For Silent Cowboys”

04 “Theme For Viewers At Home”

Side Two:

05 “Theme For Pattern Recognition”

06 “Theme For Quiet Car”

07 “Theme For Squanderers (Reprise)”

If A Body Meet A Body is out 11/22 via Shimmy-Disc.