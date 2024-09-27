Earlier this year, the awesomely progged-out Colorado death metal band Blood Incantation announced their new album Absolute Elsewhere. There were no advance singles because the whole album consists of two songs, “The Stargate” and “The Message.” Both songs last about 20 minutes, and both are divided into three parts — not exactly the sort of thing that you can parcel out in singles. The album arrives next week, and now Blood Incantation have shared “The Stargate,” the track that takes up the first half of their new album.

“The Stargate” comes with its own short film. Along with Absolute Elsewhere, Blood Incantation are releasing All Gates Open: In Search Of Absolute Elsewhere. Michael Ragen directed the 20-minute short-film accompaniment for “The Stargate,” a trippy quasi-fantasy epic that features footage of the band as well as stuff about medieval battles and dimensional partals. It’s just as ambitious as the music itself, which features guest musicians like Tangerine Dream’s Thorsten Quaeschning and Hällas’ Nicklas Malmqvist. This is some heady shit, and I’m still wrapping my mind around it, but you can experience it for yourself below.

Absolute Elsewhere is out 10/4 on Century Media.