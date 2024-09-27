Berlin electronic pop duo Tarwater (Ronald Lippok and Bernd Jestram) haven’t released an album since 2014’s Adrift. Today, they’ve announced their 13th album is coming in November. Titled Nuts Of Ay, the album’s lead single is also out now: “Trapdoor Spider.”

In addition to Lippok and Jestram, Nuts Of Ay has a bumper crop of guest spots: Schneider TM is on “Spirit Of Flux,” which features guitar from Vini Reilly and Maurice Deebank. Carsten Nicolai and Alva Noto are on “On Waves And Years,” and Masha Qrella appears on “Down Comes The Goose.” Also, the actor Lars Rudolph is on “USA.”

According to the duo, Nuts Of Ay doesn’t have an overarching concept; they are quoted as saying that it “grew together like a coral reef in the studio over a period of several years.”

Listen to “Trapdoor Spider” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gouvernant Sun”

02 “Trapdoor Spider”

03 “On Waves And Years”

04 “Breaking Day”

05 “The Lawn”

06 “Hideous Kiss”

07 “Spirit Of Flux”

08 “All Nuns”

09 “USA”

10 “Down Comes The Goose”

11 “Forever Blowing Bubbles”

12 “Everybody Had A Hard Year”

Nuts Of Ay is out 11/22 via Morr Music. Pre-order it here.