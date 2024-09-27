Grecian synthpop/chillwave duo Keep Shelly In Athens have shared a brand-new single, “Knotty Eyes,” and boy does it scratch that sadly exuberant, ’80s maximalist itch. Also, check that excellent “In The Air Tonight”-esque drum fill.

This new entry follows 2023’s Among Wolves LP, plus a whole bunch of little EPs (this year’s You’ll Be Leaving, Mind Game, and Silvia) plus one-off singles “Wry,” “Lonely Times,” “The Dream,” “Gyzi,” “Selenelion,” “Checkmate,” “Melodious Day,” “The Phantom Saint” — phew. Yeah, lots of singles.

Anyway, enjoy this synthy foot stomper below.