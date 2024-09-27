San Diego hardcore band Bent Blue are about to barrel us over with a whole new LP of hardcore songs so angry they might combust. So Much Seething is due out three weeks from now, and the band announced it today by sharing its hard-charging lead single “The Pearls You Clutch.” It’s blazing fast and full of contemptuous roars along the lines of: “Your fake offense is all pretense/ A postured civility concealing hostility/ Your bullshit can’t fool me.” Check it out below.

<a href="https://bentblue.bandcamp.com/album/so-much-seething">So Much Seething by Bent Blue</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Born On Third”

02 “The Other Half”

03 “The Pearls You Clutch”

04 “Home In My Head”

05 “Alex Song”

06 “Unspoken”

07 “Shatterbelt Blues”

08 “Scrupulosity”

09 “Rough Mason”

10 “Your Remains”

11 “Homegrown”

So Much Seething is out 10/25 on Indecision.