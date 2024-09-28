Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Video Linked To Eric Adams Federal Investigation

On Thursday, NYC Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on charges of bribery, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, and wire fraud. Apparently Sabrina Carpenter’s salacious church music video may have helped.

Last year, Carpenter’s “Feather” music video ruffled a lot of feathers. It took place at Williamsburg, Brooklyn’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish, and, in typical Sabrina fashion, was rather racy. The parish’s pastor, Msgr. Jamie J. Gigantiello, who’s also a New York City Fire Department chaplain, was subsequently stripped of his administrative duties overseeing the church.

Last week, a subpoena was issued by federal investigators to the church requesting information on “business dealings” between Gigantiello and Adams’ former chief of staff Frank Carone. The Brooklyn Diocese acknowledged the subpoena with the statement: “It would be inappropriate to comment further on that review, which is still ongoing. The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest.”

The New York Post and other outlets point out that the statement seems to imply that the “Feather” music video led to the federal probe.

Revisit the music video below.