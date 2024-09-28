Louder Than Life Canceled Friday Due To Weather, Single-Day Ticketholders Can Attend Another Day

Louder Than Life is currently happening at Kentucky Exposition Center’s Highland Festival Grounds, and the timing isn’t great. Hurricane Helene has complicated the schedule, leaving Friday initially delayed and then ultimately canceled. A lot of people were anticipating Slayer’s second reunion show, but appear out of luck as the schedule hasn’t changed.

Friday single-day ticketholders can attend Saturday or Sunday. “All pass sales are final, no refunds or exchanges,” per their website. On Thursday a festival representative said it was “built to handle rain, but lightning and wind are what would cause us to need to pause the event.”

Read the festival’s statement from Friday below.

Louder family, we’re heartbroken to share this, but the weather just isn’t in our favor today. We’ve been working closely with our meteorologists and local authorities, holding on to hope that we could open doors, but the continuous wind gusts simply make it impossible for us to proceed safely. Throughout the day there were moments where it seemed possible, but in the end, Mother Nature won this round. We now how disappointing this is — it’s gut-wrenching for us too. But your safety, along with the safety of our artists and crew, will always be our number one priority. The support and patience you showed us today has been nothing short of incredible. We fully intend to rock out with you tomorrow, check back in the morning for updates.

