Frances Bean Cobain And Riley Hawk Announce Birth Of Their First Child

Last October, Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean married Tony Hawk’s oldest son Riley. Cute! In the time since then, they did a really good job of keeping Frances’ pregnancy a secret. Over the weekend, the couple announced that on Sept. 17, they welcomed their first child together, a boy named Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk.

Frances and Riley shared the news of their parenthood via a series of black-and-white Instagram photos. The comments were flooded with congratulations from the likes of Frances’ godfather Michael Stipe, Kim Gordon, Christina Ricci, and of course, grandpa Tony, who proclaimed: “My favorite grandson!” (This is his only grandson.)

Congrats to the new parents and to Courtney Love becoming a grandmother! See the photos below.