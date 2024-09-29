Green Day Banned On Two Las Vegas Radio Stations

News September 29, 2024 3:24 PM By Abby Jones

Billie Joe Armstrong is from Oakland, California, the former home of the Oakland A’s. The MLB team is now moving to Las Vegas, and Armstrong does not like that. During a Green Day concert in San Francisco on Sept. 20, the frontman took a few shots at the team’s owner John Fisher, as well as Sin City as a whole: “We don’t take shit from people like fucking John Fisher…I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst shithole in America.” Though a good chunk of the Bay Area audience probably agreed with those sentiments, a couple of Las Vegas radio stations took it personally.

Vegas rock station KOMP 92.3 announced in a recent Instagram post that they’d be banning Green Day’s music: “KOMP 92.3 has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist. It’s not us, Billie…it’s you. #vegas4ever” Meanwhile, another Vegas station X107.5 shared a similar statement on their website:

Sin City heard [Armstrong] loud and clear — and X107.5 is not having it. In response to Armstrong’s inflammatory comments, the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately. Considering he played a pop-up show at Fremont Country Club last year, we’re surprised at his comments. The show was spectacular! But now, Armstrong has crossed a line with Las Vegas locals.

Green Day have been excommunicated from certain spaces before. 924 Gilman, the Berkeley DIY punk venue where Green Day got their start, banned them for signing to a major label in the ’90s. The venue retracted that ban in 2015, though, so maybe Green Day will play their cards in Vegas again soon. But I doubt Armstrong is counting the days.

 

