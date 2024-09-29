Memphis Intersection Renamed After 8Ball & MJG

September 29, 2024 By Abby Jones

Since debuting in 1991, 8Ball & MJG have become some of Memphis, Tennessee’s most prolific and beloved artists. This weekend, the iconic hip-hop duo were bestowed with an intersection renamed in their honor, located in their native neighborhood of Orange Mound.

MJG Avenue and 8Ball Boulevard are now located at the intersection of Park Avenue and Airways Boulevard in Memphis. Fans showed up in droves to witness the unveiling, and you can see photos of it below. Congrats to 8Ball and MJG!

