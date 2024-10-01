Florist – “This Was A Gift”

October 1, 2024 By Abby Jones

Florist have returned. The New York folk project led by Emily Sprague are back today with the lovely new single “This Was A Gift.”

Sweet and pleasantly sparse, “This Was A Gift” is a bittersweet proclamation of love in its smaller forms: “I just want music in my life/ Just want us to sing along,” Sprague sings over an arpeggiated acoustic guitar that gradually swells.

“‘This Was A Gift’ is love song about enduring difficult seasons of life with the people that we keep close,” Sprague explains in a press release. “It is a musical push and pull that mirrors and describes the process of becoming vulnerable to heartbreak and loss that leads to the acceptance of eventual endings and appreciation of community.”

Listen to “This Was A Gift” below.

Abby Jones

