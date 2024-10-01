Waxahatchee has spent a good chunk of this year on the road supporting her March album Tigers Blood. At most shows, she’s been playing that album in full, which is just fine with me. But she’s also been performing an unreleased song called “Much Ado About Nothing.” Today, Katie Crutchfield has officially shared the studio version.

Unsurprisingly, “Much Ado About Nothing” fits right in the Tigers Blood world of slighty twangy folk-rock, complete with plenty of gorgeous vocal harmonies singing about being really, really emotional: “Oh no, I’ve lost my mind, I’ve lost my mind again/ Tell you I’m razor sharp, I’m terrifying.”

Oh, and do you hear those sweet little electric guitar licks? It’s MJ Lenderman again. Waxa regulars Brad and Phil Cook play on the track, too. Watch the video for “Much Ado About Nothing” below.