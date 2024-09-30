Chris Martin Promises Coldplay Will Make Only 12 Albums

A few years ago, Chris Martin said Coldplay would stop making music after 2025. In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the frontman explained that the band — who’s 10th album Moon Music arrives next month — will make only 12 LPs.

About 30 minutes into the video, Martin and Lowe discuss the topic while sitting on a rock by the water. “We’re only gonna do 12 proper albums and that’s real,” Martin said, adding that he promises. “I’ll tell you why. It’s really important that we have that limit. First of all, there’s only 12, well, there’s only eight Harry Potters or seven Harry Potters. There’s only 12 and a half Beatles albums. There’s about the same Bob Marley, so all of our heroes. And also having that limit means that the quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be kind of coasting, we’re trying to improve.”

He added that Coldplay “will always continue in some way, but there’s something about the Coldplay thing. That’s just what… I don’t know where the songs come from. I don’t know where the ideas come from, but that’s just been coming to me for about four or five years now. Like, ‘You have to finish like this,’ and I trust that just like I trust the songs. So if we do something together after that creatively beyond touring, then it’ll be something different, or it’ll be a side thing, or it’ll be a compilation of things we hadn’t finished.”

“And also to make an album great as a band, it’s such a lot of wrangling of people and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves,” he continued. “I don’t want to be, when we’re 60, be like, ‘Will, we need you. Come on! We can do better than this!'”

Watch the interview below.

Moon Music is out 10/4 via Parlophone.