Lil Reese Arrested For Alleged Assault Of Ex-Girlfriend, Denied Bond

Lil Reese has been arrested in Houston after a warrant was issued for the alleged assault of his former girlfriend, according to TMZ. The 31-year-old Chicago drill rapper born Tavares Lamont Taylor was booked this morning for aggravated assault of a family or household member and was denied bond.

TMZ reported on Sept. 17 that Taylor allegedly punched his former girlfriend in the face and strangled her after she rejected his advances at a nightclub called The Pink House in Houston. The woman told cops she was left “gasping for air” and fearing for her life. Her friend witnessed the incident and called for security to get involved. The scratches and redness on her throat led the police to get a warrant for Taylor’s arrest.

Authorities found and handcuffed Taylor at The Address nightclub in Houston. His attorney Carl Moore told TMZ, “Mr. Taylor vehemently denies these false accusations. We look forward to his day in court.”