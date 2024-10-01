FYA Fest Announces New Location Following Original Venue’s Support For Zionism

Last month, the Tampa hardcore extravaganza FYA Fest announced next year’s lineup and received backlash for taking place at the Shanna and Bryan Glazer Jewish Community Center, which has publicly supported Israel’s military efforts in Gaza and donated $45,000 to the Zionist organization Jewish Agency for Israel last year. Shortly after, the fest announced they were finding a new venue. Today, they revealed it will be held at the Orlando Amphitheater.

Going down Jan. 4 and 5, FYA has Foundation, Nails, Mindforce, Terror, Fury, Blistered, and many more bands. New additions to the lineup include Stout, Fatal Realm, and Home Invasion. Find ticket information here.