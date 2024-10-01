FYA Fest Announces New Location Following Original Venue’s Support For Zionism

News September 30, 2024 9:05 PM By Danielle Chelosky

FYA Fest Announces New Location Following Original Venue’s Support For Zionism

News September 30, 2024 9:05 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, the Tampa hardcore extravaganza FYA Fest announced next year’s lineup and received backlash for taking place at the Shanna and Bryan Glazer Jewish Community Center, which has publicly supported Israel’s military efforts in Gaza and donated $45,000 to the Zionist organization Jewish Agency for Israel last year. Shortly after, the fest announced they were finding a new venue. Today, they revealed it will be held at the Orlando Amphitheater.

Going down Jan. 4 and 5, FYA has Foundation, Nails, Mindforce, Terror, Fury, Blistered, and many more bands. New additions to the lineup include Stout, Fatal Realm, and Home Invasion. Find ticket information here.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jane’s Addiction Guitar Tech Says Perry Farrell Also Punched Dave Navarro In The Face Backstage: “The Band Is Over”

4 days ago 0

Green Day Banned On Two Las Vegas Radio Stations

2 days ago 0

The Cure Tease Another New Track “Endsong”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest