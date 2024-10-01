Kaktus Einarsson, Who Played On A Gorillaz Album When He Was 15, Reunites With Damon Albarn On New Single

At age 15, the Icelandic indie musician Kaktus Einarsson played trumpet on Gorillaz’s “Stop The Dams” and then worked on Damon Albarn’s 2014 solo debut, Everyday Robots. Now, Albarn is joining Einarsson on his new song “Gumbri.”

Einarsson — who also fronts the rock band Fufanu — announced his new album Lobster Coda today, and “Gumbri” is the lead single. About having Albarn as a guest, he said:

After one or two margaritas on New Year’s Eve, we were chatting about music, the future and playing some demos. Before my demo of Gumbri came on, I joked that it would be a track he’d want to feature on. A few bars into the song, he looked at me and said “yeah, ok!” I didn’t think much of it for a few days, until Damon’s studio manager called 4th of January and asked me for the stems. I already thought it was one of the best songs I had for the record, so to have my good friend and mentor joining me on it is a pure pleasure.

Below, watch the charming music video for “Gumbri” directed by Einarsson and Blair Alexander.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lobster Coda”

02 “Daze Gold” (Feat. School of X)

03 “Be This Way” (Feat. Nanna)

04 “Saka”

05 “Heart Spell”

06 “Koddi”

07 “White Burn”

08 “Gumbri” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

Lobster Coda is out 10/25 on One Little Independent Records.