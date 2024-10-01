It’s been 22 years since Broken Social Scene, a sprawling and chaotic collective of Toronto indie rock musicians, released their instant-classic debut album You Forgot It In People. Now, Stephen Chung, a friend of the band who has directed music videos for many BSS-affiliated artists, has rounded up literally dozens of Broken Social Scene members to make It’s All Gonna Break, a new documentary that tells the story of how a band like that could come into being in the first place.

It’s All Gonna Break is set to debut at the Woodstock Film Festival in a few weeks, and its trailer is up online now. The preview includes glimpses of interviews with some of the people who have been involved in Broken Social Scene over the years, including Leslie Feist and various Metric and Stars members, as well as ringleader Kevin Drew. Before you ask: Yes, there is a screenshot of the Pitchfork You Forgot It In People review. I’m also pretty sure the trailer’s opening shots come from the BSS performance at the first Pitchfork Festival, back when it was still known as Intonation.

Stephen Chung was around Broken Social Scene from the band’s earliest days, and it looks like he’s a character in the documentary, too. Naturally, there’s some stuff about how even the documentary seemed like it would never be made. The film reportedly features a whole lot of previously unseen BSS footage. Check out the trailer below.

It’s All Gonna Break is set to premiere 10/16 at Woodstock’s Bearsville Theater.