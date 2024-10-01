John Williams has scored too many movies to count, and now, he’s getting a movie of his own. The prolific composer behind themes for Jaws, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and more will be the subject of an upcoming documentary aptly titled Music By John Williams. It’ll feature interviews with just a few of the artists and filmmakers he’s influenced, including George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, Chris Columbus, and more. It’ll premiere in select theaters and on Disney+ Nov. 1, and its trailer is out now. Watch that below.