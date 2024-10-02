In 2022, Tamara Lindeman released the Weather Station album How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars. Today, the Toronto-based musician is announcing its follow-up, Humanhood, and unveiling the lead single “Neon Signs.”

“I wrote ‘Neon Signs’ at a moment of feeling confused, upside down, at that moment when even desire falls away, and dissociation cuts you loose from a story that while wrong, still held things together,” Lindeman said.

She continued, “The song came with multiple strands entwined; the way that something that is not true seems to have more energetic intensity than something that is, the confusion of being bombarded with advertising at a moment of climate emergency, the confusion of relationships where coercion is wrapped in the language of love. Ultimately though, isn’t it all the same feeling?”

Humanhood was recorded with drummer Kieran Adams, keyboardist Ben Boye, percussionist Philippe Melanson, reed-and-wind specialist Karen Ng, and bassist Ben Whiteley, and produced by Lindeman and Marcus Paquin. On “Neon Signs,” Lindeman’s conflicted feelings are transformed into beautiful, colorful flourishes. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Descent”

02 “Neon Signs”

03 “Mirror”

04 “Window”

05 “Passage”

06 “Body Moves”

07 “Ribbon”

08 “Fleuve”

09 “Humanhood”

10 “Irreversible Damage”

11 “Lonely”

12 “Aurora”

13 “Sewing”

Humanhood is out 1/17/25 on Fat Possum.