Mdou Moctar Announce Acoustic Reworking Of Latest Album

In May, Mdou Moctar released Funeral For Justice, our Album Of The Week. Today, the band is announcing Tears Of Injustice, a re-recorded version of that record that was rearranged for acoustic and traditional instruments, arriving in February.

The group was planning to make a companion LP to Funeral For Justice even before it was released, and that idea became more urgent when they were stuck in the states due to a violent military coup in Niger. Tears Of Injustice started coming together at Brooklyn’s Bunker Studio with engineer Seth Manchester two days after their tour finished.

“We wanted to make a separate version of Funeral for people to hear,” said Mikey Coltun, the band’s US-based bassist and producer. “We’re always playing around with arrangements at shows. We wanted to prove that we could do it on a record, too. And there’s a whole other side of the band that comes out when we play a stripped-down set. It becomes something new.” He added that they “didn’t really work on the arrangements prior to going in. We’d just play, find the feel, and do the song.”

“Imajighen (Injustice Version)” is out now; listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Funeral for Justice (Injustice Version)”

02 “Imouhar (Injustice Version)”

03 “Takoba (Injustice Version)”

04 “Sousoume Tamacheq (Injustice Version)”

05 “Imajighen (Injustice Version)”

06 “Tchinta (Injustice Version)”

07 “Oh France (Injustice Version)”

08 “Modern Slaves (Injustice Version)”

TOUR DATES:

10/03 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

10/04 – Westerly, RI @ The Knickerbocker Music Center

10/05 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

10/06 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

10/08 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre

10/09 – Hamilton, ON @ The Concert Hall

10/11 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

10/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

10/13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge

10/17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/19 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

10/31 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

11/02 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Hipnosis Festival

11/30 – Ghent, Belgium @ Vooruit Concertzaal

12/01 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

12/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 2

12/04 – Madrid, Spain @ Mon

12/05 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lav2

12/06 – Porto, Portugal @ Ccop

12/08 – Donostia-San Sebastian, Basque Country @ Dabadaba

12/09 – Toulouse, France @ Le Rex

12/10 – Marseille, France @ le molotov

12/11 – Düdingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

12/12 – Lucerne, Switzerland @ Sedel

12/13 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Club Manufaktur

12/14 – Mainz, Germany @ schon schon

12/15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

12/17 – Istanbul, Türkiye @ Babylon

Tears Of Injustice is out 2/28/25 on Matador.