Mdou Moctar Announce Acoustic Reworking Of Latest Album
In May, Mdou Moctar released Funeral For Justice, our Album Of The Week. Today, the band is announcing Tears Of Injustice, a re-recorded version of that record that was rearranged for acoustic and traditional instruments, arriving in February.
The group was planning to make a companion LP to Funeral For Justice even before it was released, and that idea became more urgent when they were stuck in the states due to a violent military coup in Niger. Tears Of Injustice started coming together at Brooklyn’s Bunker Studio with engineer Seth Manchester two days after their tour finished.
“We wanted to make a separate version of Funeral for people to hear,” said Mikey Coltun, the band’s US-based bassist and producer. “We’re always playing around with arrangements at shows. We wanted to prove that we could do it on a record, too. And there’s a whole other side of the band that comes out when we play a stripped-down set. It becomes something new.” He added that they “didn’t really work on the arrangements prior to going in. We’d just play, find the feel, and do the song.”
“Imajighen (Injustice Version)” is out now; listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Funeral for Justice (Injustice Version)”
02 “Imouhar (Injustice Version)”
03 “Takoba (Injustice Version)”
04 “Sousoume Tamacheq (Injustice Version)”
05 “Imajighen (Injustice Version)”
06 “Tchinta (Injustice Version)”
07 “Oh France (Injustice Version)”
08 “Modern Slaves (Injustice Version)”
TOUR DATES:
10/03 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
10/04 – Westerly, RI @ The Knickerbocker Music Center
10/05 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater
10/06 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
10/08 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre
10/09 – Hamilton, ON @ The Concert Hall
10/11 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
10/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
10/13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge
10/17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
10/19 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
10/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
10/31 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
11/02 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Hipnosis Festival
11/30 – Ghent, Belgium @ Vooruit Concertzaal
12/01 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
12/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 2
12/04 – Madrid, Spain @ Mon
12/05 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lav2
12/06 – Porto, Portugal @ Ccop
12/08 – Donostia-San Sebastian, Basque Country @ Dabadaba
12/09 – Toulouse, France @ Le Rex
12/10 – Marseille, France @ le molotov
12/11 – Düdingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn
12/12 – Lucerne, Switzerland @ Sedel
12/13 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Club Manufaktur
12/14 – Mainz, Germany @ schon schon
12/15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
12/17 – Istanbul, Türkiye @ Babylon
Tears Of Injustice is out 2/28/25 on Matador.