New Music October 2, 2024 10:43 AM By Chris DeVille

New Music October 2, 2024 10:43 AM By Chris DeVille

Those talky and sardonic LA indie rockers Cheekface have a new single out today. “Flies” features baritone sax work from none other than Jeff Rosenstock and more of the Greg Katz lyrics Cheekface fans crave. He begins, “The market is flooded with people like me/ In a passenger van, with a pine-scented tree/ Who cannot do a kickflip and are not on TV/ And who aren’t really vegan or cruelty free.” It’s as perky and quirky as we’ve come to expect from this bunch, and it arrives with a music video by Ben Epstein and David Combs that you can watch below.

