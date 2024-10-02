MJ Lenderman Postpones Tour Dates Due To Hurricane Helene Flooding

Flooding from Hurricane Helene has left Asheville and the surrounding Western North Carolina devastated. Thousands have spent nearly a week without power, or had their homes destroyed. It’s become a full-blown humanitarian crisis, and musicians are feeling the effects, too. Since most of MJ Lenderman’s band and their families are based in Western North Carolina, the singer-songwriter has postponed the first few dates of his tour supporting his new album Manning Fireworks.

Lenderman’s tour was supposed to commence Thursday with two consecutive shows in Atlanta, followed by a Saturday show in Nashville. Those three dates have been postponed until further notice, and the first show will now be Sunday’s stop in Knoxville.

Indigo De Souza, who has worked with Lenderman in the past, is also based near Asheville. She shared some heartbreaking photos this week of her home wrecked by flooding from Helene. “My house was completely flooded and all my belongings destroyed,” she wrote. “Much of the town I live in has been wiped away or severely damaged. I don’t know what happens from here, but I have faith in my community, and I am grateful for the loving support of those around me.”

Lenderman and De Souza both shared numerous organizations who are distributing food, water, medical supplies, and more to Appalachians in need. Some of those can be found here, here, and here; please donate if you have the means. See more below.