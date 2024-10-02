Watch Paul McCartney Play The “New” Beatles Song “Now And Then” Live For The First Time

Exactly 11 months ago, surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr released “Now And Then,” billed as the band’s final song. “Now And Then,” which originated as a 1979 demo by John Lennon and was fleshed out by Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr while compiling The Beatles Anthology in the mid-’90s, is said to be the last track worked on by all four Beatles. Now McCartney has given that song its live debut.

Tuesday in Montevideo, Uruguay, McCartney kicked off a tour of South America at Estadio Centenario. In the middle of his set, he sat at the piano and performed “Now And Then” in concert for the first time. Archival footage of the Beatles was displayed behind McCartney and his band, driving home the wistfulness of an already quite-wistful song. Watch footage from a couple different angles below.