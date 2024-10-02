Last June, Ela Minus shared “Combat,” the Colombian singer-producer’s first single since her 2020 debut album. Turns out, that’ll be the closing track on the Artist To Watch alum’s upcoming album Dia. Before that’s out in January, she’s shared another track today called “Broken.”

Minus wrote Dia all around the globe, making stints in California’s Mojave Desert, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Mexico City, and London. Like much of the record, “Broken” sees Minus imbue her electronic roots with the heart of classic singer-songwriter music, putting her vocals at the forefront over a four-on-the-floor beat.

“I started writing this thinking I was perfectly fine and finished writing knowing I was not,” Minus explains of “Broken.” “Went to hell and back, left all the way/ Now I’m broken,” before the synths and percussion kick into high gear, as if signaling a light at the end of the tunnel. Minus co-directed the music video with Losmose, and you can watch it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Abrir Monte”

02 “Broken”

03 “Idols”

04 “Idk”

05 “Qqqq”

06 “I Want To Be Better”

07 “Onwards”

08 “And”

09 “Upwards”

10 “Combat”

Dia is out 1/17 via Domino.