The Smile – “Bodies Laughing”

New Music October 2, 2024 1:59 PM By Chris DeVille

The Smile – “Bodies Laughing”

New Music October 2, 2024 1:59 PM By Chris DeVille

We’re just two days away from the release of Cutouts, the Smile’s second album of 2024. To remind you of that, the band has released one last single from the new LP. “Bodies Laughing” is Cutouts’ closing track. In the context of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s previous work, its acoustic groove, playful bass, and slightly queasy vocal melody remind me of “Knives Out” from Amnesiac, though there’s some electro-acoustic A Moon Shaped Pool feel to it too. Listen below.

Cutouts is out 10/4 on XL. On release day the Smile will release a Weirdcore-directed video for “Instant Psalm,” one of the best songs on the album.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Former Porno For Pyros Bassist Explains Why Perry Farrell Is “The Worst” Frontman And Slams His Wife, Too

3 days ago 0

Jane’s Addiction Guitar Tech Says Perry Farrell Also Punched Dave Navarro In The Face Backstage: “The Band Is Over”

6 days ago 0

Green Day Banned On Two Las Vegas Radio Stations

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest