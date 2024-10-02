We’re just two days away from the release of Cutouts, the Smile’s second album of 2024. To remind you of that, the band has released one last single from the new LP. “Bodies Laughing” is Cutouts’ closing track. In the context of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s previous work, its acoustic groove, playful bass, and slightly queasy vocal melody remind me of “Knives Out” from Amnesiac, though there’s some electro-acoustic A Moon Shaped Pool feel to it too. Listen below.

Cutouts is out 10/4 on XL. On release day the Smile will release a Weirdcore-directed video for “Instant Psalm,” one of the best songs on the album.