Goose Announce Viva El Gonzo Festival, Cover Black Sabbath With Will Forte

On Tuesday night, Goose played a surprise show at Los Angeles’ Troubadour billed as “El Ganso.” (That’s “the goose” in Spanish.) It was a benefit show for La Playa Centro Comunitario, an organization helping connect local kids with all sorts of art in San José del Cabo, Mexico. Also in that city, Goose will host the inaugural Viva El Gonzo festival next May, where they’ll perform alongside the War On Drugs, Dawes, Tycho, LP Giobbi, La Lom, and more.

Now, I’m not sure how the members of Goose got in contact with Will Forte, but the actor got up on stage with them at that Troubador gig, and it was no small feat: He sang the lead vocals on a cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.” Forte has always kind of struck me as a “down for whatever” type of guy. And he sounded pretty good — at least, however good someone can sound singing “War Pigs.” At the end, he applauded Goose and told the crowd: “They learned this song today.” It’s fun. Thanks to Stereogum reader Joe for the tip! Watch some audience footage below.