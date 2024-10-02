R. Kelly’s Daughter Will Share A “Heartbreaking Secret” In New Documentary

Two years ago, R. Kelly was found guilty on charges of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. He’s serving his 20-year sentence, and on Sunday a trailer for the forthcoming documentary R Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey was released. It captures the disgraced R&B icon’s daughter Joann Kelly, aka Buku Abi, sharing her side of the story.

“Nobody wants to be the child of the father that is out here hurting women and children,” the 26-year-old says in the trailer. “He knows exactly why we can’t have the relationship that we would have liked to have with him.”

“He was my everything,” she continues. “For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that, even if he was a bad person, that he would do something to me.”

The description for the film mentions that Abi “[reveals] a heartbreaking secret that shattered her childhood and changed her forever.” It also features interviews with Kelly’s ex-wife Drea and his son Robert Kelly Jr. It arrives on TVEI on Oct. 11. Watch the trailer below.