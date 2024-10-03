Suzanna Son And Chace Crawford To Star In EDM-Centered Thriller Strobe

In August, the horror movie Trap focused on a concert gone wrong. Now, there’s an EDM-centered thriller called Strobe in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Strobe stars Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, The Idol), Chace Crawford (The Boys), Mena Suvari (RZR), Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things), and Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming). The film is Taylor Cohen’s feature directorial debut; he’s done music videos for Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Conan Gray. The plot follows a high school senior (Son) embarking on an obsessive quest to track down a mysterious EDM artist.

The cast also has Rohan Campbell (The Monkey), Suraj Sharma (Life Of Pi), Steve Howey (True Lies), Bella Murphy (Coming 2 America), and Matt Champion. The producers are Tara Razavi (Apple Music’s Up Next), Nate Matteson (The Bear), and Hiro Murai (Mr. And Mrs. Smith).

Strobe comes from production companies Super Frog and Happy Place, the latter of which is financing it along with executive producer Clayton Moore. A release date is not yet available, but production recently wrapped up.