Last December, Addy Watkins shared the lovely EP Temperance. Today, the Philadelphia singer-songwriter is back with her first new music since then, the single “rosemary.” The track leans more on the “alt” side of alt-country, a bit reminiscent of Hovvdy at their peppiest, and it’s some of the biggest-sounding music we’ve heard from Addy yet. But it still has that cozy, feel-good aura: “Intangible magic/ Pulling me in/ Pulling me closer to you,” she sings. Listen below.

rosemary by addy