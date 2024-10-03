John Boyega To Star In Otis Redding Biopic

Otis Redding is getting a biopic, and John Boyega will be its star. Director Channing Godfrey Peoples will direct the music-based flick, titled Otis & Zelma, and will portray the “eternal love story” between the late soul legend and his widow, played by Danielle Deadwyler.

Before a 1967 plane crash cut his life short at age 26, Redding recorded soul and blues hits such as “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay,” “Respect,” “These Arms Of Mine,” “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long,” and “Hard To Handle.” Per Variety, the movie also has Zelma’s full support, as well as endorsement from the Otis Redding estate. A premiere date has yet to be confirmed.