The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Mount Eerie – “I Saw Another Bird”

In 2017, Phil Elverum’s Mount Eerie project released A Crow Looked At Me, a full-length attempt to reckon with the death of Elverum’s wife. It’s a great album that communicates the heaviest depths of human despair, and it’s not an easy listen. But despair does not have to be a permanent state. Elverum begins his new song “I Saw Another Bird” with this line: “So what I saw another raven? I actually see them all the time.” The music is a light, reverby power-pop chug, and the plainspoken lyrics describe the feeling of communing with the natural world. There’s still a ton of sadness in this music, but now there are other things, too. And this time, we can listen without necessarily feel like cargo ships have plowed into our souls. —Tom