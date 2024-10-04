Fashion Nova Removes Drake Lookalike From Its BBL Halloween Costume Page

We’ve all been wondering: Who’s going to make it happen? How is it going to work? What’s going to be the Halloween costume that represents this year’s Drake/Kendrick Lamar rap feud? An owl piñata? A crushed-up minivan? Would anyone even get what you were doing, if you did make one of those costumes? Well, now we know: Fashion Nova tried to sell a BBL Drizzy costume.

It doesn’t have to be a BBL Drizzy costume. The Nova Men BBL Booty Butt Pad Costume Accessory – Nude, currently on sale for $19.99 after its initial $39.99 pricing, could be a costume of anyone with a Brazilian butt lift, rumored or otherwise. But when the item in question first went up for sale, its model was a cartoonish approximation of For All The Dogs-era Drake, complete with barrettes and “Papi” sweatshirt. I cannot imagine anyone actually dressing like this to any sort of social function, but the option was there. At some point, the Drake lookalike was removed from the website, but the internet never forgets.

The costume is still available, and it’s very gross. It currently has a single product review, which only gave it one star. These days, even the Drake Halloween costume is taking Ls.