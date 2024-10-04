Watch Beabadoobee Rock The Kimmel Outdoor Stage

Beabadoobee is out there promoting new album This Is How Tomorrow Moves, travels that brought her to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday. Performing on the show’s massive outdoor stage, Beatrice Laus and her band stepped up for the occasion. They played a hard-rocking version of “Beaches,” which Laus has called her favorite song on the album, which sounded huge in the space.

Here’s some of what Laus said about “Beaches” in our track-by-track interview:

“Beaches” is by far my favorite. Like, top-tier, my favorite song I’ve ever written literally in my life. And I wrote it in Shangri-La, and it’s about Shangri-La, it’s about Rick, it’s about stepping into this opportunity and feeling unsure about it, but then doing it and finally feeling like I’ve made the best decision I’ve ever made. The idea of me kind of going into water, and what’s the point of just dipping your feet in when you could just go in full-force, is because when we were at Shangri-La, every time we had a break, we’d go to the beach. The beach was literally right outside our doorstep, like a two-minute walk. And we’d just jump in the sea — and bear in mind it was in the middle of November so it was freezing cold. But just jumping in that water just motivated everyone in that room so much more to go back and continue working up until like 1 a.m.

Watch the performance below.