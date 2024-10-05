Watch Jason Isbell & Michael Stipe Perform Together At Kamala Harris Campaign Concert In Pittsburgh

In June, Jason Isbell covered R.E.M.’s “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It” at the band’s Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction. On Friday, the singer-songwriter teamed up with Michael Stipe to sing each other’s songs at Kamala Harris’ Pittsburgh campaign concert.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve sung these songs, 16 years in fact, but I’m really happy to be here with Jason and with the soon-to-be-ever First Gentleman of the United States of America,” Stipe said after being introduced by Doug Emhoff. He and Isbell then launched into R.E.M.’s “The One I Love.” Of Isbell’s, the pair played “Traveling Alone” and “Hope The High Road,” and closed the set with R.E.M.’s “Driver 8,” which Stipe hasn’t played since 2008.

Watch footage below.