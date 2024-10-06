For a couple of years now, rumors have been floating around regarding a collab album between Julien Baker and Torres. Regretfully, we can’t confirm any further information about that at this time. But the two did appear onstage together Saturday night during the first of Baker’s three-night run at New York’s Webster Hall, performing music they wrote together.

The duo did one song together during Torres’ opening set and another during Baker’s headlining set. We don’t know what either of them are called, but one of them is a more amped-up country song featuring a slide guitar, while the other is more mellow. Check out some audience clips of both below.

And if you plan on taking pictures under the Webster Hall marquee tonight or tomorrow, look out: