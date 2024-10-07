Céline Dion Gets A Gatorade Bath In Sunday Night Football Promo

Céline Dion is neither from Dallas nor Pittsburgh, but even she gets a kick out of the decades-long rivalry between the Cowboys and Steelers. Before the two teams went up against each other Sunday night, Dion appeared in a promo clip for NBC in which she discussed the magic of football and got doused in some Gatorade.

“I think my favorite thing about this game is its power to connect who we are to who we were,” Dion says in the video. “To prove that our most powerful memories, our most enduring loves, can stay with us forever. You know what I’m talking about, right? Sometimes, some nights, it all just comes back.” Then, she gets doused in yellow Gatorade as her song “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” plays in the background. Watch below.