Spirit Of The Beehive’s Van & Gear Stolen, Van Then Restolen From Impound Lot

This one’s a bummer! Just a couple of weeks ago, Spirit Of The Beehive kicked off their North American tour supporting their excellent new album You’ll Have To Lose Something. Now, Spirit Of The Beehive have lost just about everything after their van, trailer, and gear were all stolen. They’ve canceled the remainder of their tour dates as a result.

On Saturday, SOTB announced on social media that their van and trailer were stolen at a hotel by the Seattle airport. The trailer had all the band’s gear and most of their merch inside of it. Later that day, they shared an update that they had found the trailer, but it was virtually empty. On Sunday morning, SOTB found out that the van had been found in Seattle and impounded, but before they were able to claim it, the van was somehow restolen from the impound lot.

Spirit Of The Beehive have set up a GoFundMe to help make up for the whopping monetary loss. Please donate here if you’re able, and if you’re in the Seattle area, keep your eyes peeled for a navy blue 2012 Ford E350 XL with the license plate number LTB3679. See the band’s posts about this whole saga below.

