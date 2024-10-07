Jim Legxacy – “aggressive”

October 7, 2024

The UK rapper, singer, and producer Jim Legxacy has been widely hailed for music that distills a brilliant spectrum of influences — from emo to Afrobeats — into brisk, melodic, genre-defiant tracks. He’s leveling up to XL Recordings for the new mixtape Black British Music (2024), and today we get to hear its single “aggressive.”

The track matches a booming, skittering uptempo beat with sampled raps and Legxacy’s fragile falsetto on an Abel Tesfaye tip. “You just get aggressive,” he sings. “You throw words like frag grenades.” Legxacy built “aggressive” on a sample of Chip’s “Oopsy Daisy,” and its Fidel-directed video was shot entirely on a Blackberry. (Really!)

Watch below, where you can also hear “nothings changed (!),” Legxacy’s recent single in tribute to his late sister.

Black British Music (2024) is coming later this year on XL.

