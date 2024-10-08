Earlier this year, Maggie Rogers released her third studio album Don’t Forget Me. Today, the singer-songwriter is back with a new song titled “In The Living Room.”

“I wrote ‘In The Living Room’ in March 2023, a few months after writing Don’t Forget Me,” Rogers said. “My co-writer/co-producer, Ian Fitchuk, and I were back in the studio and decided to try for one more song. Like so much of the album, it’s a song about the beauty and pain of memory, and the way that interweaves with reality when you’re processing the exit of a person in your life. Ultimately, Don’t Forget Me as an album is about how we remember people, and the stories we tell ourselves in the process of creating new realities.”

Watch the music video below, directed by Grant Singer.