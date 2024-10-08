Last month, Thirdface announced their second album Ministerial Cafeteria. The Nashville hardcore outfit unveiled “Meander,” and today they’re back with the lawless anthem “Midian.”

“Our name references a side of yourself that you keep hidden,” vocalist Kathryn Edwards says. “Sometimes that side is dark, maybe a touch nihilistic. I love Clive Barker’s Nightbreed and it’s exploration of how one’s fear of the hidden sides of themselves could physically manifest and evolve/mutate is heavily influential on the narrative imagery of this song.”

At a little less than a minute and a half, “Midian” is a quick but relentless shot of adrenaline. Listen below.

Ministerial Cafeteria is out 11/1 on Exploding In Sound.