Flaming Lips Seek Help Locating Steven Drozd’s Missing Daughter In Seattle

News October 7, 2024 9:41 PM By Danielle Chelosky

The Flaming Lips are asking fans for help with finding drummer Steven Drozd’s teenage daughter, Charlotte. The 16-year-old went missing on Saturday (Oct. 5) around 11:30 a.m. in Seattle near the Space Needle.

Frontman Wayne Coyne shared the news on Instagram, writing, “URGENT!!! Please help if you can !!! Steven’s daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing !!! She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday….I’ll post more info as soon as I can.”

The Seattle Police Department have posted details on X as well, describing her as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing khaki shorts and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Seattle Police Department at 206-625-5011.

 

UPDATE: On Instagram, Wayne Coyne says that Charlotte Drozd has been “found and is safe.. her mother has spoke with her.”

