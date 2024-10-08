Her New Knife are a quartet out of Philadelphia who make noise rock in the vein of julie or They Are Gutting A Body Of Water; incidentally, they’ll be on tour with both of those bands this fall. Her New Knife have a new EP coming out later this month called chrome is lullaby, but before we get to hear that, they’ve shared the single “purepurepure” today.

“purepurepure” toes the line between melodic and uneasy, driven by an eerie bassline that seems to creep along Edgar Atencio’s whispery vocals. Atencio explains of the track in a press release: “This song is about instinct, writing it definitely felt like tapping into that. Metallic grinding with a harp. I like that sound. I think if someone asked you ‘What does Her New Knife sound like?’ you should just show them this song.”

Watch David Luna’s music video for “purepurepure” and see the full chrome is lullaby tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “kittyriff”

02 “purepurepure”

03 “vitamin beauty”

04 “12r”

05 “skinny/baby”

06 “Vesselera”

chrome is lullaby is out 10/24 via Julia’s War.