Torture Cancel Shows After All Touring Members Quit

The Chicago slam metal act Torture, a Stereogum Band To Watch earlier this year, started out as the solo project from singer/drummer K.K. Torture started playing live shows earlier this year, and their sets — including a huge one at this summer’s Sound & Fury Festival — regularly go viral for their ability to make crowds go crazy. But now, Torture have been forced to drop off their current tour with Rochester death metal heroes Undeath because all of Torture’s touring members have left.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, K.K. made the announcement on Torture’s Instagram story. The other members of Torture were K.K.’s teenage friends and bandmates in various pre-Torture projects, but K.K. says that he’s “currently looking for new members” and that Torture will “hopefully be back next month,” when they’ve got a series of Midwest and East Coast dates with the UK heavy hardcore band Splitknuckle. Here’s what K.K. says: