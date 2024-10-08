Cardinals – “Get It”

Emilyn Cardona

New Music October 8, 2024 12:11 PM By Tom Breihan

Cardinals – “Get It”

Emilyn Cardona

New Music October 8, 2024 12:11 PM By Tom Breihan

There’s a new band called Cardinals, and they don’t come from St. Louis or Arizona — or, for that matter, the Vatican. Cardinals are from the Irish city of Cork, and they make a straightforwardly swaggering indie rock. Fellow Irish acts Fontaines D.C. and Kneecap have endorsed them, and they released their self-titled debut EP earlier this year. Now, they’ve got an impressively confident new single called “Get It.” Good song! Here’s what bandleader Euan Manning says about it:

To me, it’s a song about reflection, looking at what went wrong but also at what went right. The worst and the best. Its climax crowns love as an overwhelmingly positive force, whichever type of love that may be. It’s a change of pace for us and definitely feels like a bridging moment for what’s to come next.

Listen below.

“Get It” is out now on So Young Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nell Smith Dead At 17

1 day ago 0

Watch Neil Young & Stephen Stills Play A Buffalo Springfield Deep Cut They Hadn’t Done In 57 Years

2 days ago 0

Mexican Coke Kicked Off Fenantyl Tour After Frontman Reportedly Fights Audience In SLC

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest