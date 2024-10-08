There’s a new band called Cardinals, and they don’t come from St. Louis or Arizona — or, for that matter, the Vatican. Cardinals are from the Irish city of Cork, and they make a straightforwardly swaggering indie rock. Fellow Irish acts Fontaines D.C. and Kneecap have endorsed them, and they released their self-titled debut EP earlier this year. Now, they’ve got an impressively confident new single called “Get It.” Good song! Here’s what bandleader Euan Manning says about it:

To me, it’s a song about reflection, looking at what went wrong but also at what went right. The worst and the best. Its climax crowns love as an overwhelmingly positive force, whichever type of love that may be. It’s a change of pace for us and definitely feels like a bridging moment for what’s to come next.

Listen below.

“Get It” is out now on So Young Records.