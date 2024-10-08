Vermont indie-folk singer-songwriter Lily Seabird caught some critical buzz for Alas, the album she released back in January. (FYI, it’s one of those albums where the comma is part of the title.) Alas, also caught the attention of Philly’s Lame-O Records, which will reissue the album in November, pressing it to vinyl for the first time. On the same day, the label will release a new EP featuring acoustic versions of some of the album’s songs.

Along with the announcement, we get to hear the acoustic take on a previously unreleased Seabird song with the memorable title “Fuckhead.” The Burlington artist offered this statement on the song:

I wrote this one when I was 16 and it felt great to sing on the day we recorded acoustic versions of Alas, songs. It was for my friend Emmi who I was in my first band with when we were in high school. We used to think we were really cool and badass for calling each other fuckhead. I haven’t changed the song at all or the title since I wrote it.

Listen below, where you can also hear Alas, in full.

<a href="https://lilyseabird.bandcamp.com/album/alas">Alas, by Lily Seabird</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Over and over again (searching for you in the space) – acoustic”

02 “Pretty Flowers – acoustic”

03 “The end of the beginning – acoustic”

04 “Twenty – acoustic”

05 “Waste – acoustic”

06 “Fuckhead – acoustic”

The Alas, reissue and Alas, (acoustic versions) are both out 11/15 via Lame-O.