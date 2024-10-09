In the wake of inconceivable destruction from Hurricane Helene, musicians are coming together to help raise funds for organizations doing relief work. Cardinals At The Window, out today, is a 135-track benefit compilation featuring unreleased songs from MJ Lenderman, Sharon Van Etten, Wye Oak, Hotline TNT, and more.

Along with unreleased songs, the compilation is also made up of live tracks. Other artists on the roster include R.E.M., the War On Drugs, Jeff Tweedy, Angel Olsen, Karly Hartzman, Phish, Waxahatchee, Sylvan Esso, Lonnie Holley, Feist, Fleet Foxes, Indigo De Souza, Little Brother, the Hold Steady, Tim Heidecker, Archers Of Loaf, Iron & Wine, The Avett Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the Mountain Goats, Jason Isbell, Real Estate, and many more. Proceeds go to Rural Organizing and Resilience, BeLoved Asheville, and the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.

“There were just so many folks who, like us, had witnessed the destruction of these holy places from the outside and felt their hearts trying to break out of their chests,” says musician and community organizer Libby Rodenbough. “It was instant, the way people signed on. They also feel what I feel, that these mountains are the cradle of some deep and ineffable magic.”

Buy the compilation here, and see the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream (Live from New York) 10:12

02 Angel Olsen – Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow (Live At Echo Mountain) 02:35

03 Sluice – Hard Times 04:41

04 S.G. Goodman feat. Bonnie “Prince” Billy – Nature’s Child 03:52

05 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Smilin’ 03:25

06 Rosali – Hey Heron 05:21

07 Luke Schneider – Vapor Ascensus 04:04

08 Fleet Foxes – Blue Ridge Mountains (Live from The Spring Recital) 03:38

09 Floating Action – We Live Inside A Dream 02:08

10 The Dead Tongues – Daylily (Demo) 03:41

11 Lambchop – Is There a Doctor in the House? 02:45

12 R.E.M. – King of Birds (Live in Greensboro, 1989) 05:09

13 Little Brother feat. BeMyFiasco x Denaine Jones – The Way 03:36

14 Yasmin Williams – Untitled 01:44

15 Setting – Night Divers 08:06

16 Magic Tuber Stringband – Flotsam 05:03

17 Weirs – The Carolina Lady 06:33

18 Tyler Childers – Bus Route (Live) 03:16

19 Waxahatchee – Wrecking Ball 04:10

20 Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings – Hashtag (Live from Newport Folk Festival 2024) 03:46

21 Oak City Slums – Electric Tribal 05:36

22 Shirlette Ammons – Corner Pocket (Small Pond Sessions) 03:40

23 Helado Negro – Running (Live at Drop of Sun) 03:30

24 William Tyler – Near a Thousand Tables 02:21

25 Sylvie – On The Wind 03:03

26 John Andrews & The Yawns – Talking To Me 03:01

27 Keven Louis Lareau – Your Tender Loving Care 03:13

28 Spencer Cullum, Sean Thompson & Rich Ruth – Levon’s Bark 03:49

29 Geologist & D.S. – Route 9 Falls 04:06

30 Daniel Bachman – Lovers On The Turnpike 02:24

31 The Avett Brothers – Cheap Coffee (Live) 06:36

32 Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band – Rainy Day 02:55

33 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Jerry Douglas – Children of Children – Live At The Ryman 10/15/17 06:38

34 Dawes & Hiss Golden Messenger – Haunted House 04:49

35 Deer Tick – Time To Leave 03:56

36 The Nude Party – Fallin’ Rain 03:36

37 Tim Heidecker – Property (Live at Dynasty Typewriter) 04:04

38 Chuck Johnson – Arctic Halo 04:57

39 Laraaji – Music Laughter Episode Track 78 03:11

40 Universal Light – Minor Suite 08:23

41 Feist – Borrow Trouble (Demo) 04:04

42 Kevin Morby – American Holly 03:37

43 Jeff Tweedy (feat. Karly Hartzman) – How Hard It Is For Desert To Die (Live from Solid Sound) 03:56

44 Mipso – Cornfields 03:53

45 Danny Paul Grody – Distant Blue 04:04

46 Real Estate – Pink Sky 03:07

47 Real Companion – Long Leaf Overtime (iPhone Demo) 02:27

48 Sam Evian – Long, Long, Long 02:39

49 The Go-Betweens – Ashes On The Lawn 05:53

50 M. Duffy – Easy and Down 01:14

51 Indigo De Souza – Hungry & Croaking 03:33

52 BeMyFiasco – Take My Strong Hand 01:50

53 Marta Salogni – For Vibraphone and Tapes 06:46

54 Pachyman – NYC 02:52

55 Skylar Gudasz – Lean Closer To Me Now 05:42

56 Lou Hazel – Bulldog 03:09

57 Blue Cactus – The Gift (Demo) 03:18

58 Nathan Bowles – Gadarene (Tarboro) 07:01

59 Drive-By Truckers – Baggage (Live, 2018) 05:39

60 MJ Lenderman – Pianos 07:56

61 American Aquarium – Crier (Live at Red Rocks 5/9/24) 03:39

62 The Hold Steady – Certain Songs (Live at 9:30 Club) 03:34

63 H.C. McEntire – Dovetail (Get Down Version) 03:10

64 Futurebirds – 5am (Live from Moodright’s) 03:28

65 Fust – The Highlands of the Heart 04:00

66 Joseph Allred – Marion 09:00

67 Libby Rodenbough – Oh What A Beautiful Morning 04:21

68 Uwade – Belvedere 03:35

69 Iron & Wine – How Can You Mend A Broken Heart 03:24

70 Tyler Ramsey – New Lost Ages (A Parkway Session, from Asheville) 05:09

71 Bahamas – Say What You Like – Live At Massey Hall 02:44

72 Water Liars – Swannanoa (Demo Version) 03:39

73 Joseph Decosimo & Jake Xerxes Fussell – Bob Wills Stomp (Live at Nightlight 7.26.22) 04:16

74 Lonnie Holley (with Jacknife Lee) – Tonky’s Rocket Ship 05:30

75 Sophie Thatcher – My Friend 03:25

76 Riggings – Strep Season 02:16

77 Etran De L’Aïr – Ighre Massina (Live at Madame Lou’s) 06:50

78 The Mountain Goats – Hand of Death 02:44

79 Superchunk – Wild Loneliness (Live for the Current) 03:11

80 Archers of Loaf – Great Holding Down 02:51

81 Hotline TNT – Candle 03:49

82 Karly Hartzman – Baby Me (Demo) 03:35

83 Squirrel Flower – Finally Rain (Live in St. Louis) 04:07

84 Object Hours – Street Scene (Live at Shadowbox) 07:36

85 Adeem The Artist – Freight Train (From DR Byen) 02:57

86 Sy Smith – Bigger Than The Work 04:00

87 Hayden Pedigo – John Frusciante’s Trailer House 01:47

88 Little Mazarn & Jonathan Horne – Lightning in the Water (Live at the Historic Dry Creek Cafe 10/17/21) 03:42

89 Carpenter / Cohen – Monuments 02:55

90 Jenks Miller & Rose Cross NC – Summerland 12:33

91 Christopher Paul Stelling – Me and I 03:50

92 Matthew E. White – Shine a Light (Solo Piano) 04:33

93 James Elkington – MEQZ 01:32

94 Rich Ruth – Super 8 03:52

95 Darien Brockington – Only One (Zo! & Tall Black Guy Remix) 04:49

96 Sylvan Esso – One More 02:31

97 Sonny Miles – Silverpieces 03:36

98 pat junior – U.D.O. 01:24

99 Flock of Dimes – Potential 05:08

100 Fancy Gap – Starlight Motel 04:24

101 Carlitta Durand – Slip Up 04:06

102 Wye Oak – No Good Reason 03:44

103 Eric Slick – Another Sunset 03:55

104 RIBS – The Blues II 05:21

105 Lydia Loveless – Loser 03:00

106 Julianna Riolino – Don’t Put Me In The Middle 04:45

107 Mary Lattimore – I’ll See You Tomorrow 06:10

108 BCNC – PB Yards 04:51

109 Wood Ear – Ex Winter 03:44

110 Eli Winter Trio – Dayenu (Live) 08:25

111 Little Wings – Honey Bird’s Power Outage 06:08

112 Nathaniel Russell – Time Machine 02:51

113 Sharon Van Etten – Weather 04:05

114 Boulevards – Mad Man 02:53

115 The Foreign Exchange – Can’t Turn Around (Nicolay’s Hostile Takeover Mix) 06:40

116 Daughter of Swords – Alone Together 02:49

117 Tune-Yards – Hypnotized (Live from Brooklyn) 04:38

118 Calexico – Across The Wire (Live from Tollhaus) 03:38

119 The Decemberists – William Fitzwilliam (Live) 03:38

120 Bill Orcutt – Sad And Familiar 04:07

121 Ethan Baechtold – small talk between friends 02:30

122 Watchhouse – Harvest Moon 04:57

123 Sarah Louise – Dancing and Keening (My Body is a Part of the Earth) 06:48

124 Wet Tuna – So Much Vibe in the World (A Sweet Pond Nug) 10:55

125 Sunburned Hand of the Man with Mazozma – JJ Fale 04:00

126 David Michael Moore – A Little Spanish Delight 02:58

127 Les Savy Fav – Four Divided By One 03:44

128 Six Organs of Admittance – Sunrise at Sunset 02:40

129 Mind Over Mirrors – Rushing Airglow 11:17

130 Eric Bachmann – Wicked Little Dream 02:29

131 Wooden Wand – Sky Blue Aster (Homegrown Version) 03:23

132 Edsel Axle – Wipe Your Eyes and See 06:06

133 House Band – Psych-Out 05:45

134 Tropical Fuck Storm – Chameleon Paint (Live at Lincoln Hall) 04:23

135 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Change (Demo 4) 04:24

136 Phish – Sand (Live at Reynolds Coliseum, 1999) 22:11